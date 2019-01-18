WATCH: Fancy a visit to the world's oldest restaurant, dating back to 17th Century?

Overshadowed by the lustre of many of the other major European cities and capitals, Madrid, though well respected and appreciated as a tourist destination, has come to be seen as one of the richest culinary capitals of Europe.

From traditional fare to innovative and creative gastronomic delights, the passions of Spain are imbued in the culinary culture and food that comes from this great Spanish city. This city showcases the near infinite variety of epicurean and gastronomic offerings that emanate from all corners of Spain and find confluence in one location.

WATCH: Heading to Madrid? Go where the locals go, shop and eat

Not far from the storied, history-rich tourist centre of Plaza Mayor Square is one place that is certainly worth a visit on your next trip to Spain - the world's oldest restaurant, Botin.

Check out the video above to see what you can expect to see if you ever make the trip to restaurant serving up hot meals since 1725.

WATCH: Whet your appetite in Madrid - Spain's culinary capital

