WATCH: Craft beer gets creative with these strange brews

From breakfast beers to dessert beers, the craft brewing industry has become more than a touch creative.

The video above details how US breweries are coming up innovative and sometimes weird recipes to tap into the $30bn market.

For South Africans, a good craft beer has become as important and renowned as a good glass of Merlot or Chennin. Just as our outskirt roads are lined with vineyards in the Western Capes, so too our city streets are lined with pubs with beer on tap.

It is synonymous with sporting events like rugby and soccer. And what is a Shisa Nyama braai without it or a hipster's garage without a small batch brewing?

So if you're craving a cold one to add to your next road-tripping adventure, we have a plan for you.

The golden veins of the craft brew are slowly inching its way to other provinces from the meccas of Western Cape and Gauteng, with small microbreweries popping up in the local pub or a wine farm branching out to reel in the non-grape lovers. One day hopefully you'll be able to order a home-brew in every pub across the country. See this Road tripping for the hops list of Craft breweries across SA to add to your itinerary

Also, the folks over at Busabout, the Europe and Asia travel network for free spirited travellers, have created this 'Beer Guide' to popular pints and their prices, showing which global cities give you the most beer for your buck.

The guide combines data from 10 cities around the world, including commonly imported beers along with the main local beer. Click here to check it out.

