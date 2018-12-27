WATCH: Brazilian Santas trim beards to mark end of Christmas duties

Ho! Ho! Ho!

We have successfully conquered yet another, hopefully merry, Christmas and these Brazilian Santas are putting razors to beards in honour of it...

Watch as this group of certified Santa impersonators in the Brazil capital celebrate "Barbas de Molho" or the "Beards at rest" event which has them trimming their fluffy white beards and clipping off another successful year of bringing Claus cheer.

You can also find out what it takes to become Santa-fied at Rio de Janeiro's very own, 25-year-old, Santa Claus school...

In fact, there's also a school in the US considered to be the Harvard of Santa Claus schools - the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School.

