Explore

WATCH: A fascinating look at space tourism and 10 destinations of the future

2019-06-04 16:30
Post a comment 0
Ten space tourism destinations of the future.

There was a time when space tourism seemed far fetched but not anymore. The world's billionaires are funding inter-planetary travel that will soon make these space destinations a reality.

Watch the video above to see where you could be heading in the not so distant future - with the list confined to  inspirational space travel destinations within our solar system. 

WATCH: What next for space travel?

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe hereOr download the News24 App hereto receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile. 

More In This Category

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 