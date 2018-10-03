WATCH: 10 fumbling lion cubs take down buffalo calf in hunting lesson

These hunting lessons are really wild out here.

Watch as three lionesses and a group of 10 cubs take down a buffalo calf.

Spotted in the plains of the Manyeleti Game Reserve - which sits in the Greater Kruger National Park at Tintswalo Safari Lodge. This latest sighting was captured by 30-year-old professional field guide, Christof Schoeman, who managed to catch all the action in the nick of time.

In recounting the encounter to Latest Sightings, Schoeman explains that it appeared to be a hunting lesson from the huntresses of the pride. One of the lionesses appears to be leading her cubs toward the young buffalo calf - which the lionesses have already immobilised and kept alive for the cubs to take a strike.

While this is a tragedy for the buffalo species, it is nearly comical to watch the fumbling cubs flip and flop their way over the kicking calf trying to kill and maim it...