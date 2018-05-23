POLL: Where will Harry & Meghan honeymoon? African safari said to top the list

Elephants play just outside of the ultra-luxe Zarafa lodge (Photo: Great Plains Conservation) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

The royal wedding is over. All that is left before news of the newlyweds drifts off into the humdrum of the daily news cycle is the honeymoon. And despite the nuptials being done and dusted, the newlywed’s honeymoon destination has yet to be revealed - visit Channel24 for the full coverage.

That being said, unconfirmed rumours have circulated that the royal couple plan on spending their honeymoon in either Namibia or Botswana.

A favoured destination of Prince Harry’s, Botswana is a country close to the couple’s heart with Harry whisking Meghan off to Botswana for her birthday last year.

That trip was Meghan’s first experience on a wildlife safari.

The country means so much to the couple that the engagement ring worn by Meghan has, at its centre, a diamond from Botswana.

Contesting Botswana as the location for the honeymoon destination of the newly-wed Duke and Duchess of Sussex is Namibia.

Offering bespoke holiday experiences in both Namibia and Botswana, Wildfoot Travel says either would provide the couple with once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon experiences.

Why Botswana?

With a selection of romantic and awe-inspiring experiences on offer for couples, Wildfoot Travel says "Botswana is a gem in the Southern African region with an incredible diversity across its various regions" and is highly regarded as being one of the finest wildlife viewing destinations in the whole of Africa.

Botswana has allocated and devoted a total of 38% of its entire land area to be used as national parks, reserves and wildlife management areas which makes the country’s iconic wildlife safaris so understandable.

Beyond the incredible emphasis placed on the conservation of its natural resources, Botswana is also a world-leader in eco-tourism with the country making a conscious effort to only build small lodges with sustainability, conservation and responsible tourism at the forefront of all development plans.

Combining a safari in Botswana with an opportunity to explore the awe-inspiring Victoria Falls is also a must. Beginning at the award-winning Jack’s Camp, famed for its great meerkat viewing opportunities, the adventure could continue to Sandibe with its exceptional viewing opportunities of both land and water game.

On the banks of the Zambezi, safari experience could be enhanced with a visit to Victoria Falls.



Why Namibia?



Home to two sprawling deserts, with the sand-sea of Namib stretching across the length of the country along the Atlantic coastline, Namibia offers a unique atmosphere in a country that has been shaped by, and exhibits, a diverse array of cultural influences.

It allows for a private wildlife safari, the perfect way to explore the magnificent deserts of Namibia with your partner. The guided safari will take you across a variety of remarkable locations in your very own private luxury safari vehicle.

Home to some of the most renowned Namibian wildlife including, but not limited to, black rhinos, cheetahs and various endemic birds. With an expert safari guide ready to provide you with information and facts about the wildlife, you will also have the experience of tracking desert-adapted elephants and the endangered black rhino.

It's not all desert and safaris with this destination. Sea kayak excursion with seals and dolphins on the Skeleton Coast is a must. Rest up and enjoy camping inside the fourth largest National Park in the world where you will be able to climb the area's highest free-standing sand dune, Dune 7 at 383m.

