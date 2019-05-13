PICS: Want the world's best mountain views? This luxe train has a glass roof

All aboard the Transparent Express!

Is this the world's most scenic train ride? You, literally, won't be able to snap a bad photo here.

Travelling through Western Canada’s stunning mountain ranges like The Rockies already has a lot of appeal. Majestic mountains, unspoilt nature - what more can one ask for?

To make it an even better journey, transport company Rocky Mountaineer has introduced the ultimate ride: A train carriage with floor-to-ceiling windows for unparallelled views.

The glass-domed vessel is a luxe ride and offers GoldLeaf Service travellers the opportunity to see the mountains in this incredible way. The service on board is apparently also quite something.

The carriage holds 72 guests in reclining, heated seats and the food menus is of the highest quality.

"With full dome windows and unparalleled panoramic views, you’ll never miss the chance to take in the view while we wind along canyons or climb pine-covered slopes. Soak up the mountain air from the large outdoor viewing platform," says Rocky Mountaineer.

Now this is the way to travel!

