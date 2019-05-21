PICS: Can you solve these mind-boggling mazes across the UK?

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

With all the distractions and digital dazzle of 21st century life, you’d think the humble puzzle would have lost its appeal. But mazes, riddles, and brain-teasers are becoming more popular all the time – just look at the viral success of Gergely Dudas’ ‘There’s a panda amongst them’ cartoon.

When our attention is under ever-greater demand, there’s something almost meditative about getting lost in a good brain-teaser. Not to mention that regularly puzzling your way through a variety of mental challenges may help ward off dementia and keep your brain ‘fit'.



Pair a puzzle with a good healthy walk and what do you get?

Perhaps one of Britain’s garden mazes.

Labyrinths and mazes have appeared across a number of cultures around the world, but a ‘maze craze’ among England’s well-to-do in the 18th century has made the UK particularly famous for them.

The folks over at Quick Quid have put together these images of 7 mind-boggling garden mazes across the UK. If you scroll down to the bottom you will see the solved imaged. So give it a go!

READ: London tops Tripadvisor's 2019 Best 25 Cities list: Where will you go next?

1. Marlborough Maze – Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, England



The Marlborough Maze at Blenheim Palace is both picturesque and symbolic. The Palace was built to celebrate the Duke of Marlborough’s triumph at the Battle of Blenheim, and a bird’s eye view of the maze reveals a cannon firing a ball, banners, and trumpets, inspired by Grinling Gibbons’s Panoply of Victory carvings on the roof of the main building.

Winston Churchill, who was born at the palace, also gets a hat-tip in the form of “V”-shaped hedgerows.

The maze is made up of over 3,000 yew trees covering nearly 2 acres; it takes a team of six people one week to prune the thing once a year. And it’s not just hedges, as a pair of symmetrical bridges provide a piece of the puzzle and a viewing point over the gardens.