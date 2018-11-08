Indian city sets new Guinness World Record for lighting 300 000 lamps for Diwali

SRINAGAR, INDIA - 2018/11/07: A diya (earthen lamp) seen lighted up inside a temple in the outskirts of Srinagar.
It's not easy to set a world record. But what sounds even harder is lighting 300 000 clay lamps. And then keeping them all lit long enough to set a Guinness World Record.
45 minutes to be exact. Hope it was a windstill evening...
That is exactly what city of Ayodhya in northern India did to earn their recent Guinness World Record.
Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the most important and widely celebrated holidays in India as Hindus, Sikhs and Jains deem this a very important holiday.
And it looked magnificent.