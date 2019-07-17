Witzenberg on a budget: Taste and drink platteland cuisine

... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Just want to indulge in some tasty goodness without stretching your wallet? Take a break in the towns of Ceres, Tulbagh and Wolseley that will thrill all the senses.

Wines, chocolates, homegrown ingredients and food for the soul - the district of Witzenberg knows how to entertain visitors.

Moniki Chocolate. (Photo: Gabi Zietsman)

Surrounded by the Winterhoek Mountains, you can either splash out in the sunshine during the warmer months, or cosy up with a loved one at a fireplace in the frostier season.

Enjoying wine at Waverley Hills. (Photo: Gabi Zietsman)

It's only about 90 minutes from the city of Cape Town, so in terms of weekend breaks, Witzenberg is the perfect spot for any occasion.

Oude Compagnies Post winemaker Dirk Swanepoel. (Photo: Gabi Zietsman)

