ExploreSA Holiday Guide

Witzenberg on a budget: Taste and drink platteland cuisine

31 minutes ago - Gabi Zietsman
Post a comment 0

...

Just want to indulge in some tasty goodness without stretching your wallet? Take a break in the towns of Ceres, Tulbagh and Wolseley that will thrill all the senses. 

Wines, chocolates, homegrown ingredients and food for the soul - the district of Witzenberg knows how to entertain visitors. 

WATCH: Tulbagh Remembers: It's been 50 years since South Africa's worst earthquake 

chocolate from moniki in tulbagh

Moniki Chocolate. (Photo: Gabi Zietsman)

Surrounded by the Winterhoek Mountains, you can either splash out in the sunshine during the warmer months, or cosy up with a loved one at a fireplace in the frostier season. 

wineglass looking over fireplace

Enjoying wine at Waverley Hills. (Photo: Gabi Zietsman)

It's only about 90 minutes from the city of Cape Town, so in terms of weekend breaks, Witzenberg is the perfect spot for any occasion. 

READ: Spend 48 hours in South Africa's most charming and romantic dorpies

winemaker standing like jesus in the cellar

Oude Compagnies Post winemaker Dirk Swanepoel. (Photo: Gabi Zietsman)

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices hereYou can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe hereOr download the News24 App hereto receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

More In This Category

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 