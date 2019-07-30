Space out at Cape Town's Iziko Planetarium for free during National Science Week

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

The most advanced digital planetarium on the African continent is giving the public access to experience the world of astronomy from 30 July to 4 August 2019.

Dedicated as National Science Week, it is an opportunity to explore the intricate parts of our world and even the one beyond, a celebration of science, engineering and technology that creates awareness on the different opportunities associated with the respective fields.

The museum offers daily shows:

Where: 25 Queen Victoria Street, Cape Town

Shows: Daily. Closed On Mondays for research, Workers' Day, Christmas Day (excluding school holidays)

Cost: Adults (19 years and older) R60 Children, students and SA Pensioners R30 - Free during Science Week - 30 July to 4 August 2019.

Contact: Tel: +27 (0)21 481 3900



The multi-functional facility that is Iziko planetarium is a great way to stimulate the minds of students and learners, the planetarium offers immersive 360-degree perspective and 3D edu-tainment experience. This virtual walk through space also explores the inner workings of a human body and the depth of our oceans more so the museum's reflection of the African heritage provides cultural education as you walk through.

Various institutions have come together to fund the upgrade of the museum including the Department of Arts and Culture, the Department of Science and Technology, the National Research Foundation and academic institutions: University of Western Cape, University of Cape Town and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology since then the museum is now used for scientific research.

Iziko Museums of South Africa together with the National Science Week initiative have created a world of access to innovation that would otherwise be inaccessible to the majority of the public. Thanks to them a new generation of scientists and engineers is born, nurturing talent and developing skills of scholars is essential to the future of South Africa.

Iziko is a public entity and public benefit organisation that allows free access to all individuals on commemorative days, (*excluding the Castle of Good Hope, Groot Constantia and Planetarium and Digital Dome).

The museum is open to all members of the public this National Science Week. Show times and booking details are available online. There is plenty to do at the museum for the whole family or even you as an individual with a love for the beyond.

Educators have the opportunity to broaden the horizons of students and parents can use this experience to pique the interest of their children apart from their smart phones.

Rest assured if you are unable to make an appearance on the above mentioned dates, you're in for a treat.

