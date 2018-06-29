MAPPED: Where to see the snow hitting SA in the middle of school holidays

iStock YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

The southern, western and eastern parts of South Africa will be hit by a freezing cold front on Sunday, bringing with it lots of snow for everyone's school holiday.

Snow Report SA is forecasting a flurry of snow from the start of July to the early hours of Tuesday morning, starting with heavy snow on the peaks of the Cape Mountains to the Groot Karoo in Northern Cape to the Drakensberg range in KwaZulu-Natal.

While the flurry of snow will delight South Africans on holiday near these areas, the South African Weather Service has issued a warning for Western Cape and western parts of Northern Cape, regarding disruptive snowfall, localised flooding and extreme windy conditions accompanying the cold front. Click here for more weather updates.

So stay safe, snuggle up and head on over to these spots around South Africa to see the snow on Sunday and Monday.

Western Cape

This province will see some of the heaviest snow from Sunday evening, with a predicted 15cm snow for the Cape mountain ranges.

It's a good time to head on up to the Hottentots Holland mountains, where you could see the snow from a different angle with Cape Canopy Tour's insane zipline.

Cederberg and Matroosberg will also be major attractions on Monday, but it will be best to get there early as it will draw heavy crowds.

The Boland Mountain Range will also be painted white, and Paarl, Stellenbosch and Worcester will be great spots to check it out.

Northern Cape

The Sutherland and Calvinia areas in the Groot Karoo will get between 5-10cm of snow on Sunday evening, making for different last-minute winter escapes. There are tours running to the starry expanse in July if you're looking for a last-minute trip to the snow.

Fraserberg will also see snow, though it's a bit out of the way for most people, and even Springbok may see snow on Monday morning.

Eastern Cape

The northern parts of Eastern Cape will see maximum 5cm snowfalls, with the heaviest falls in the Eastern Cape hitting snow-stalwarts Lady Grey and Barkly East near the Lesotho and Free State borders.

Hogsback is one of the most magical places to see the snow, where it is expected to land on Monday, although their annual Winter Celebration (previously Xmas in July) festival will only be happening over 21-23 July and 28 - 30 July this year.

KwaZulu-Natal

Initially Snow Report's first update indicated that snow could fall in Underberg, Mooi River, Rosetta and Impendle on the Drakensberg range, but their latest update on Friday indicated the cold front could weaken once it hits the KZN coast. This however may change, so check their website for updates.

Lesotho

Similarly to KZN, the Sani mountaintop initially expected to see snow late on Monday or early Tuesday, but Snow Report has scaled back their predictions for Lesotho.

