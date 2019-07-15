48-hours away: Small town breaks that promise lots of romance

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Not everyone's definition of a 'romantic weekend away' is the same. For some it means hopping over to the West Coast for a cosy indoor weekend by the ocean, sipping on red wine, while for others it's a picnic by a waterfall in KZN or going horseback-riding in the Free State.

All and all, there is nothing like skipping town with your nearest and dearest for a couple of days.

Step out for the weekend and take a leisurely drive on the Friday and treat yourselves to a weekend away in one of South Africa's most charming towns.

WATCH: 48 hours in postcard-pretty Stellenbosch

Montagu

It is quiet, yet awake. Subtle, yet bold. Surrounded by the Langeberg mountain ranges, the town sits in this little nest Mother Nature has lovingly protected over the years. Kept secret, almost.

Montagu is pretty with its historic and white-washed buildings and is clean (so clean and pristine!).

(Montagu. PHOTO: Marisa Crous) Go for a coffee at one of the many spots dotted around town or visit the Saturday market for some friendly people are old school church bazaar-type handmade goods, like fudge. Stay at the 4-star, Art Deco Montagu Country Hotel offering a super romantic American Dream Care Tour, where you'll get to ride in a 1956 Cadillac Sedan DeVille. Great at sunset.

Agulhas

Head up the coast and stop by the small fishing village of Arniston on your way up to South Africa's most southern tip situated in Agulhas National Park. Book your stay at the Rest Camp or stay in one of the town's guesthouses.

Aside from it being the Southernmost point of Africa, the town itself is worth spending some leisurely time in. That means, chilling to the max - in nature or inside one of the restaurants or pubs - it's a place where you can truly unwind together and catch up.

(Agulhas National Park. PHOTO: Marisa Crous)

Stellenbosch

Aside from all the winefarms and upmarket restaurants, Stellenbosch exudes old-school romance. To me, that means going for a good-old romantic walk. Walk down Dorp Street, which promises stunning architecture in the form of historical buildings flanked by oak trees. Then get up early on the Saturday morning and do a Park Run at Route 44 just outside of town or do a beautiful Jonkershoek hike. Then in the late afternoon you can do a sweet stroll in the town's Botanical Gardens.

Howick

Instead of staring at the TV screen together, go chasing waterfalls! Just an hour and 15 minutes from Durban you'll find the Howick Falls. Watch cascading waters tumble down from over 95m high into the uMngeni River. The view is worth the drive alone.

Rosendal

A bit more than 2 hours outside of Bloem you'll find this quaint little country town. On the edge of the Witteberge, this farming town offers incredible 360 views and promises absolute peace and quiet. Go hike, horseriding or just relax in the stunning surroundings. A chilled escape for couples keen on nature walks and wine on the stoep.

Who knows, you might even wake up to this...

Clarens

Known as the 'Jewel of the Eastern Free State', this little town is situated at the foothills of the Maluti Mountains. It has become a popular dorpie with the younger Jo'burg crowd. A bit more than 3 hours, it might be considered a long drive for Capetonians, but not for Jo'burgers.





Go check out Golden Gate or dine at one of Clarens' abundance of lekker eateries lining the little town's streets. And with the uptake in visitors, Clarens now offers a variety of budget to luxe bed and breakfast guesthouses and mountain huts ideal for couples seeking some countryside splendour.

