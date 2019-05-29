WATCH: Which African island is right for you?

An island holiday is often defined as a chilled, laid-back time spent by the pool or beach, eating and drinking to much and doing zero to none physical activity.

READ: IHG to add 1 000 more rooms to its Africa offering, including SA, with new partnership

Some islands are perfect for solo travel, while others are best enjoyed by groups of friends and family.

Want to find out which African island is right for you? Check out the video above.

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.