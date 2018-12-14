Where Game of Thrones, The Dark Knight and more movies were filmed - and how to visit these places

Discover where some of your favourite films and shows were really shot. (Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Have you ever seen a movie and wondered, 'Damn, that looks like an awesome place to visit!'

Well, if so, the cool kids over at Royal Caribbean have got your queries covered - they've rounded up the filming locations of not one, not two, but TEN iconic movies!

And no, I kid you not, these magical and otherwordly places do actually exist - albeit sans CGI (unfortunately), but they're still pretty incredible.

WATCH: Brace yourself for a visit to Dubrovnik - Croatia's Game of Thrones paradise

Check out where you can geek out over all of your favourite flicks and shows from Game of Thrones to Mamma Mia below:

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald - Paris, France

The latest magical installment from JK Rowling is primarily set in Paris, giving us muggles a glance into the magical realm of France's wizarding community.

(Photo: Royal Caribbean Supplied)

CHECK OUT THIS Quick Guide to France: Vive la wanderlust



Mamma Mia! - Skopelos, Greece

Mamma Mia, here we go again in Greece! A lot of the iconic musical was shot on the beautiful Skopelos island - which is blanketed in picturesque white sandy beaches and turquoise waves, making it the ideal backdrop for Sophie's wedding. Not to forget the breathtaking view from Donna's dream house actually being a mountainous peninsula near Glisteri.

(Photo: Royal Caribbean Supplied)

SEE THIS Quick Guide to Greece: Fun under the Mediterranean sun



James Bond: Dr No - Oracabessa, Jamaica

The first James Bond film was largely shot in Jamaica, with several scenes filmed a stone's throw away from GoldenEye - the home of 007 author Ian Fleming, who frequently visited the set. Location filming largely took place in the Jamaica's Oracabessa, which has now come to be known as James Bond Beach, and further scenes were shot on the iconic Palisadoes strip and in Port Royal.

(Photo: Royal Caribbean Supplied)

ICYMI: Quick Guide to Jamaica: Visa-free travel for South Africans

Game of Thrones - King's Landing - Dubrovnik, Croatia

While the initial exterior shots of King's Landing were filmed in Malta, the main filming destination for the heart of the seven kingdoms is nestled in the coastal city of Dubrovnik, Croatia. With its famed fortified walls, narrow streets of the old town and large stretch of sea - the destination served well to adding a truly GoT essence to some of the show's most intense scenes.

(Photo: Royal Caribbean Supplied)

SEE THIS MAP: Where to see all the Game of Thrones locations



Wonder Woman - Themyscira - Amalfi Coast

Blessed by the Olympian Gods, the picturesque Amalfi Coast in Italy was an obvious choice to actualise the Amazonian haven of Themyscira. With the natural angelic and translucent light that bounces perfectly from the turquoise waves surrounding the island and the coast's lush vegetation, it provides an ideal 'Garden of Eden' feel for the fictional island.

(Photo: Royal Caribbean Supplied)

ALSO WATCH: Explore the Amalfi Coast’s 'Path of the Gods'



Romeo & Juliet - Verona - Mexico

The modern, 1996, adaptation of the classic Shakespearean tragedy was actually filmed in Mexico and not Verona, Italy, where the play was originally set, or even Verona Beach, New York, where Baz Luhrmann's contemporary take was set. Instead, Boca del Rio's sandy streets and imposing buildings provided the ideal backdrop for the intense feud between the Montagues and Capulets. Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City became the Capulet Mansion, while the ballroom where Romeo and Juliet fell in love was built in Churubusco Studios.

(Photo: Royal Caribbean Supplied)

BE SURE TO WATCH: Taste Mexico in San Antonio

Star Trek Beyond - Starbase Yorktown - Dubai

While the crew of the USS Enterprise prefer to journey where no man has gone before, the Starbase Yorktown space station is actually filmed in s place many of us mortals have tread before - Dubai. Its jaw-dropping skyscrapers, innovative architecture and bustling streets offer the perfect futuristic backdrop for the intense battle between Krall and the Federation.

(Photo: Royal Caribbean Supplied)

Lord of the Rings - Mount Doom - New Zealand

Such is the notoriety of Mount Doom and Mordor that the scenes were filmed across two locations in New Zealand - Mount Ngauruhoe and Mount Ruapehu. The actual summit of Ngauruhoe is held sacred by the Maori, making it impossible for Lord of the Rings to film there and it was then relocated to Ruapehu instead. Combining fire and ice, Mount Ruapehu simultaneously remains the largest active volcano in New Zealand whilst housing the only glaciers in the North Island - making it pretty damn Middle-Earth-worthy.

(Photo: Royal Caribbean Supplied)

READ: Lights, camera, action! Fandoms and the powerful pilgrimage of film tourism



Kong: Skull Island - Skull Island - Vietnam

When director Jordan Vogt-Roberts sought out a dramatic and intimidating filming location, the rich vegetation, deep marshes and tall cliffs of Vietnam shone as the perfect home for the menacing Kong. Aerial shots and helicopter chases took place in Ha Long Bay, with other locations making a cameo in the film including the UNESCO World Heritage Site Trang An and the Tu Lan Caves System.

(Photo: Royal Caribbean Supplied)

ALSO WATCH: This bridge in Vietnam is held up by 'the hands of gods'



The Dark Knight - Hong Kong, China

The shot of Batman overlooking the Hong Kong cityscape from the second tower of the International Finance Centre features in arguably one of the most iconic scenes in any comic book movie, despite the entire sequence lasting less than five minutes. You don't have to be a caped crusader to witness Hong Kong's spectacular panoramic views, however - The Peak is legendary as a premier viewpoint of the densely populated city centre.

(Photo: Royal Caribbean Supplied)

ALSO CHECK OUT: WATCH: Explore some of the coolest street art in Hong Kong



Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.