WATCH: Would you climb this 40-metre ladder dangling over an abyss in Austria's Alps?

2019-07-09 14:44
A 40-metre ladder hangs precariously over the abyss on Austrian mountain Hoher Dachstein in the Northern Limestone Alps. 

But anyone daring enough to scale it is rewarded with a view like no other - just watching the video might make you anxious.

Will Euromaxx reporter Axel Primavesi's nerves be strong enough for this adventure?

