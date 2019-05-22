WATCH: This street in Delhi is famous for its flatbread

... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

In Old Delhi is a street famous for a special snack: parathas, or flatbread. The traditional specialty has a long history - and South Africans in Cape Town and Durban are well-acquainted with the meal.

Paranthe Wali Gali - or Flatbread Lane - is considered the best place to munch down on this delicious snack, and one family has been making them for over 150 years.

But if you don't feel like going all the way to India, just pop into your local Indian eatery and let your taste buds travel for you.

