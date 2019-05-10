WATCH: The artistic rejuvenation of a German former ironworks

... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Similar to Cape Town's reimagined Silo District with its iconic Zeits MOCAA, another urban art installation in Germany also shows how creative people are with defunct spaces.

International artists have put up specially curated installations across Germany's former Volklingen Ironworks. The vast area was declared a World Heritage site in 1994.

The style of the art is street, and artworks come from artists like Mambo, the Berlin art collective Mentalgassi and Mardi Noir from France.

