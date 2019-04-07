WATCH: Stunned by war, Sarajevo's culture scene is reawakening

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Sarajevo is the political, social and cultural centre of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

With a long and rich history of religious and cultural diversity, the city has become a symbol of the Bosnian war. Traces can be found everywhere across ethnic and cultural lines.

PICS: In heart of Baghdad, ISIS war museum honours fallen fighters

Over two decades after the war, reconciliation is still difficult. Watch more above!

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.