WATCH: Shake your tail on over to this new dog museum in New York

Unleash your love of the floof at this frisky new museum... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Dog lovers can wag their tail in glee at the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog opening Feruary 8 in midtown Manhattan.

The museum is actually returning to New York after three decades on the outskirts of St Louis.

The glassy street-level space a block from Grand Central Terminal, is looking to boost attendance to 80 000 to 100 000 people this year, from the 10 000 visitors they had at their smaller previous premises. And, looking at what they're offering, it might not be too hard to do so.

(Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

SEE PICS: Book your furry friend into SA's revamped luxury pet hotel

A walk through the museum will see classical style paintings and pictures of dogs - both famous and regular - plastering the walls as well as an interactive exhibit allowing you to find your doggy doppelganger.

The collection also boasts artifacts that trace canine history as far back as an estimated 30 million-year-old fossil and hopes to give visitors "an understanding of the history of dogs, how they came to be in such different variety," as Executive Director Alan Fausel, a longtime art curator and appraiser seen on PBS' "Antiques Roadshow", told AP.

There's also has a library area for perusing some of the club's 15 000 books.



(Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

WATCH: Would you pamper your pooch at this luxury hotel for R1k a night?

If you're looking for some life floofy doggy action, you're barking up the wrong tree.

The museum will only have live furry friends over on special occasions - but fret not, you can brush up on your puppy training skills in the meanwhile when visiting the a-paw-rable museum.

Watch the video to get the full four-legged experience.



(Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

READ: Shake your tail on over to one of these 5 pet-friendly stays across SA

(Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

(Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

(Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

(Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

(Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

(Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.