WATCH: Parisians have fallen in love with e-scooters - but is it a bad romance?

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Want to feel like a kid again as you glide along the congested city streets?

Many Parisians now love to zip around the French capital on e-bikes known as 'trottinettes'. They find it convenient, fast and eco-friendly.

But these electric scooters also create havoc in city traffic as some race along urban freeways at over 80 km/h. So the city is introducing laws to curb such dangerous behaviour.

READ: Berlin's e-scooters: Are battery-powered scooters the new alternative inner-city car?

Watch the above video to see more.

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

