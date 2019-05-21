WATCH: Horses, flamenco and sherry are the star attractions at this Spanish festival

... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

If you're a horse lover, the Feria del Caballo festival in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, is the place to be.

Taking place around May every year, the festival celebrates the region's history of breeding some of the best horses in the world. Frilly dresses, the stomp of the flamenco dance and equestrian shows make up its festivities, showcasing Jerez's culture to visitors.

How to get to Jerez de la Frontera

You can fly there from Madrid or Barcelona, and during summer season there are increased direct flights from London, Bern and Luxembourg. You can also opt to take the Andalusia Express train or bus to Jerez from Madrid, Seville and Algeciras.

