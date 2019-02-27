WATCH: Holiday in Saudi Arabia? You should put the ancient Al-Ula on your list

Traditionally, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has not been a first-choice holiday destination. The kingdom has a deeply conservative, patriarchal and orthodox Islamic culture that is prohibitive to many potential travellers.

That is all about to change, as the Kingdom, under the direction of the increasingly influential Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, proceeds along its journey of economic and social reform and modernisation outlined in what is called Vision 2030.

SEE: Unfettered Saudi Arabia: SA travel photographer shares his adventure to this formerly closed-off country

One of the major drivers in the envisioned new economy will be the tourism industry. Historic sites such as the centuries-old Mada'in Saleh, home to sandstone tombs of the same civilisation which built the Jordanian city of Petra are being developed and tourist infrastructure is being set up in preparation for the eventual influx of visitors.

This video is about one of those areas - the Al-Ula governorate in Saudi Arabia is an area packed with prehistoric sites and landmarks.

Check out the above video to see more and to see what you can expect from a trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

