WATCH: Get chilly in Poland's winter capital Zakopane

The Polish town of Zakopane, situated in the High Tatra Mountains, is known for its traditional wooden houses and yummy cuisine.

Their small wooden chalets only consist of wood - no screws or nails are used - and their love for wood extends into their crafting. Markets in the town sell all kinds of wooden utensils and carvings, as well as their local smoked cheese.

Zakopane is also famous for its winter sports offerings - especially skiing - which makes it a popular winter destination.

How do you get there?

You can easily get there by train or bus from the old Polish city of Kraków, which has an international airport. There are no direct flights from Cape Town, but flights that go there normally have a stopover in London, Frankfurt, Munich, Amsterdam or Dubai.

As Poland forms part of the European Union, you will need a Schengen visa, however it has its own currency which has a better exchange rate with the rand than the Euro.

