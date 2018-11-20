WATCH: Do you have the stomach for Sweden's new Disgusting Food Museum?

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

A museum full of stomach churning foods has opened in Sweden.

The Disgusting Food Museum will showcase foods such as bull penis, Casu marzu – maggot-infested cheese from Sardinia and Hákarl – well-aged shark from Iceland.

Other items include tofu made from a pungent bean curd from China and the South Asian fruit - the Durian.

Some of the other 80 exhibited foods are frog smoothies from Peru and, of course, Swedish surströmming - the infamous, putrid herring.

(Photo: Disgusting Food Museum)

(Photo: Disgusting Food Museum)

(Photo: Disgusting Food Museum)

(Photo: Disgusting Food Museum)

Dr Samuel West is the man wanting to gross people out; "the main aim is that it is fun, interesting and interactive...you can taste, smell and in certain cases, even touch the food."

The disgusting food museum will be open from Wednesday to Sunday at Slagthuset MMX in Malmö until 27 January 2019.

