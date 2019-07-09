WATCH: Dark tourism destinations around the world for the brave traveller

From slave islands and island prisons to the killing fields of Cambodia - tourism also has a dark side.

Here are some of the most notable dark tourism sights in the world:

1. Island of Goree, Senegal

Just off the coast of Senegal's capital, Dakar, lies a tiny, carless island that has dark roots in Africa's colonial history - but today it stands as a beacon for reconciliation.

Visitor info: Take a short ferry ride from Dakar and visit The House of Slaves. It is the biggest attraction on the island, filled with tiny rooms that held dozens of slaves in squalid conditions before being shipped off.

READ: The Island of Gorée: The gateway to slavery

2. Robben Island, South Africa

Visit the island that held Nelson Mandela for 18 out of his 27 years of incarceration during Apartheid. The island also housed many other prisoners from outside South Africa, most notably from Namibia.

Visitor info: Currently the ferries operate at 09h00, 11h00 and 13h00 from the V&A Waterfront. There are different tours you can select ranging in price.



3. National 9/11 Memorial & Museum, USA

4. Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, Japan

Latest Deals says that The National September 11 Memorial is a tribute of remembrance and honour to the 2,977 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center site and at the Pentagon, as well as the six people killed in the World Trade Center bombing in February 1993.The 9/11 Memorial is free and open to the public daily from 7:30am to 9pm. Museum tickets can be purchased on the website up to six months in advance and include entry to all exhibitions.





On August 6th, 1945, an atomic bomb detonated at approximately 600 meters over downtown Hiroshima. Severely devastated, Hiroshima became the world’s first city to be attacked by an A-bomb. The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum conveys to the world the horrors and inhumane nature of nuclear weapons and spreads the message of ‘no more Hiroshimas’.Admission to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum costs 200 yen. The museum is open all year round except Dec 30 and 31. Closing times vary depending on the month.

READ: From the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster to walking in 'suicide forest': Dark tourism in Japan

3. Chernobyl, Ukraine

4. Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland

On April 25 and 26, 1986, the worst nuclear accident in history unfolded in Chernobyl as a reactor at a nuclear power plant exploded and burned. 30 years on, scientists estimate that the zone around the former plant will not be habitable for up to 20,000 years.Local tour companies insist that, after 30 years, the site is safe to visit. A number of different tours are available to purchase from local tour companies.

5. The Killing Fields of Choeung Ek, Cambodia

KL Auschwitz was the largest of the German Nazi concentration camps and extermination centers. Over 1.1 million men, women and children lost their lives there.According to Latest Deals the admission to the grounds of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial is free of charge but entry cards should be reserved on the website. The Museum is open all year long, seven days a week, except January 1, December 25, and Easter Sunday.





6. Alcatraz, USA

Between 1975 and 1978 about 17,000 men, women, children and infants who had been detained and tortured at S-21 were transported to the extermination camp of Choeung Ek. It is a peaceful place today, where visitors can learn of the horrors that unfolded here decades ago.The killing fields of Choeung Ek are open daily from 7:30am to 5:30pm. Admission costs $6 and includes an audio tour. A number of local tours run from Phnom Penh.

A former notorious maximum-security federal prison that housed the likes of Al Capone and Machine Gun Kelly.



Visitor info: Alcatraz Cruises is the official concessioner to the National Park Service, offering tickets and transportation to Alcatraz Island. The hours of operation vary with the season - departures are available about every half hour throughout the day beginning at 9:00am. Alcatraz is open every day except Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year's day.

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.