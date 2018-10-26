WATCH: Could Beijing's 798 Art District be China's best kept secret?

Could this be China's best kept secret? YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

There's no denying that Beijing is grand, epic and, well, intense - since it is the communist centre of China and all.

Which is why you might find it surprising that it also houses a hipster art zone nestled within the city...

The 798 Art District is located in the Dashanzi area - which is slightly northeast of all the main action of Beijing. It's kind of like the Woodstock or Brooklyn of Beijing - from its art right down to it's aura.

The zone is comprised by a range of old state-owned factories - which are sights to see on their own in all of their soviet-like architectural glory.

In the early 2000's, these factories were being bought and rented by local contemporary artists looking for a space to flip as an exhibit. And flip it they did, the remodelled factories now act as exhibition spaces, workshops and galleries for some interesting works of art.

There's something intriguing about the blend of something as strict and rigid as Soviet architecture and contemporary art - which is what adds to the magic of this district and is sure to keep you captivated as you venture through.

And you needn't worry about art being confined within gallery spaces - you're likely to see them speckled around and lining many of the streets in the district.

Check out some of the art you're likely to find in the district below:





