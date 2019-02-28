WATCH: All-you-can-drink tequila? All aboard this Mexican train!

Love tequila? Travelling to Mexico anytime soon?

Take a 90-minute train ride on The Herradura Express, an all-you-can-drink tequila train that runs through the heart of Tequila Country.

The train ravels from Guadalajara to Casa Herradura in Amatitan, Jalisco. Enjoy some local tequila as you pass through sun-soaked agave fields - the raw ingredients in tequila.

