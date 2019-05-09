WATCH: A look inside Europe's only coffee plantation

It is no secret that Europeans love a good cup of coffee. Yet, there is only one coffee plantation on the continent.

People have been growing coffee in Gran Canaria's Valle de Agaete on the Canary Islands since the 19th century. The humid climate and fertile soil are perfect for coffee cultivation.

To learn more, watch the video above.

