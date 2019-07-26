WATCH: A festival of giants and dragons in Catalonia

... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Check out the La Patum festival in the Catalan town of Berga.

Over the course of five days, townspeople dress up as mystical figures like dragons, giants or dwarves. Some of the puppets are over a hundred years old - one head is 176 years old!

The festival takes place every year on the Catholic holiday of Corpus Christie around June.

