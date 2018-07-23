The 8 most expensive cocktails in the world

Luxury and exclusivity comes with a price with these cocktails (Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Get your assistant to call up the captain and fuel up the private jet - its time to go around the world on a tour of the most expensive cocktails in the world.

Reserved, merely by price, to a small elite, these cocktails are over the top, unique and the most expensive in the world.

8. The Billionaire's Margarita

New York City has the highest concentration of billionaires in the world so it makes complete sense for The London Bar at The London NYC to make a drink just for this tiny group of influential people.

Called ‘The Billionaire’s Margarita’, this cocktail is an opulent concoction made with limited edition Patrón en Lalique Serie 1, Rémy Martin Louis XIII, a splash of Cara Cara bitters and some lime and Meyer lemon juice. The result is a fantastic cocktail for a reasonable (to a billionaire) $1 200 (about R16 220 at R13,52/$). Enjoy!

7. The Birth of an Icon

A whirlwind tour of the most extravagant, over-the-top cocktails would not be complete without a stop to the capital of over-the-top extravagance - Dubai. Call a pilot, take a helicopter and fly on over to the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel located on an artificial island.

At 200 metres above sea level, you get great views and superb cocktails at the Skyview Bar. Order yourself 'The Birth of an Icon'. This daiquiri-like cocktail is made using St Lucia Distillers Nine Cask Rum, fresh lime juice and gold dust made of dehydrated Cointreau. The Birth of an Icon goes for $4 000 (about R54 063).

6. Salvatore's Legacy

At the Playboy Club in London, you can enjoy one of the most sensational, and expensive, cocktails in the world. Made with drinks such as a late 1860s Dubb orange curaçao, 1770 Kummel Liqueur and 1788 Clos de Griffier Vieux Cognac, the 'Salvatore’s Legacy' cocktail is certainly worth the £5 500 (about R97 570 at R17,74/£) price tag.

With ingredients as rare and aged like these, this is quite possibly the world’s oldest cocktail. The drink is finished with two dashes of Angostura Bitters from the early 20th century to neatly wrap up this taste of history. Named after the the world's most famous mixologist Salvatore Calabrese, this cocktail certainly will keep his legacy alive for years to come.

5. Martini on the Rock

What is likely the only martini in the world that requires a consultation with a jeweller beforehand, is also one of the most expensive drinks in the world. Head on over to the Blue Bar at New York City’s Algonquin Hotel and order the 'Martini on the Rock'. Frequented by all manners of New York elites, this is the place to go, and the cocktail to get if you’re looking to splurge - or pop the question.

Offering an entirely customisable experience, contact the Blue Bar 72 hours in advance if you want the Martini on the Rock. This martini with a diamond at the bottom of the glass will set you back $10 000 (about R135 160). If you’re planning on surprising a special person with this drink, Blue Bar can make sure that the right music is playing and even set up an undercover photographer to capture this not-so priceless memory.

4. The Ono

If you’re tired of haemorrhaging cash at the roulette tables, then why not get a drink and lose some more at XS Nightclub at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Make yourself comfortable at what is considered by many to be the best, premium nightclub in the world and order 'The Ono'.

This $10 000 (about R135 160) cocktail is made with Rémy Martin Louis XVIII Black Pearl and Charles Heidsieck Champagne. If that sounds too ordinary for you, it’s important to note that the cocktail comes with a 18-karat white gold, diamond and Tahitian black pearl necklace and a set of 18-karat gold Mont Blanc cufflinks. If that wasn’t enough, be ready to be the centre of attention with all the pomp and fanfare that Las Vegas is known for, with 20 sparkler-carrying servers delivering the drink to your table.

The Ono (Photo: XS Nightclub)

3. The Winston

What was once the most expensive cocktail in the world has fallen 3 places in recent times as costlier alternatives for the ultra-luxury, cocktail aficionado market increased their offering. 'The Winston', a one-time Guinness World Record Holder, named after Winston Churchill is available for a cool $12 500 (about R168 948) at Club 23 in Melbourne, Australia.

With two shots of Croizet Cognac from 1858, Grand Marnier Quintessence and Chartreuse V.E.P, you won’t want to spill a single drop. Make sure to call ahead though - it takes two days to make The Winston.

2. The Diamond is Forever Martini

If you're looking for another location to enjoy a super premium and exclusive cocktail then look no further than The Lobby Lounge & Bar on the 45th floor of the Ritz Carlton in Tokyo. There you will be able to order a drink called 'The Diamond is Forever Martini'. More than just a cocktail, this ultra-luxe martini is an experience enjoyed by only a select few.

Made with chilled Grey Goose vodka, a hint of lime juice, the drink is garnished with a 1-carat diamond. If that wasn’t enough, your $17 600 (about R237 880) cocktail also comes served with your very own live rendition of Diamonds are Forever to enjoy while you sip on the equivalent of an undergraduate degree tuition.

Diamond in a martini (Photo: iStock)

1. Cantina Laredo Margarita

The world’s most expensive cocktail is a margarita that is sold at modern Mexican restaurant, Cantina Laredo in Covent Garden. A blend of two exclusive tequilas, 1800 Coleccion and Jose Cuervo Platino, the margarita uses juice from white pineapples and a lime-kumquat hybrid known as a ‘limequat’. The cocktail is finished with the flesh of finger limes, also known as ‘lime caviar’.

Not luxurious enough? The cocktail is topped with a diamond from the jewellers, Beards, which floats gently on a pineapple flower. If you want this drink, you need to pre-order it 2 days in advance and you can pick it up from Cantina Laredo where it will be under the watchful eyes of two security guards. This cocktail will set you back £50 000 (about R675 795).

