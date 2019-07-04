ExploreInternational Getaways

PICS: How 8 locations around the world look across four seasons

2019-07-04 15:00
Post a comment 0

Experience every season in eight places around the world, all in one photograph.

Everybody talks about the changing seasons with eager anticipation — but have you ever slowed down to contemplate the strangeness of this quarterly makeover of nature?

WATCH: From sand dunes to fynbos, veld and vlei: The rapidly changing landscape of De Hoop 

The colour of the sky, the quality of the light, a carpet of blossoms, leaves, or snow: all can each transform a moody landscape into a tranquil paradise. Budget Direct decided to capture this magic in a series of images showing the same location across the four seasons.

See it visualised here:

Stone Chariot at the Vittala Temple, Karnataka, India

seasons

Bethesda Terrace in Central Park, New York, USA

seasons

Nymphenburg Palace, Munich, Germany

seasons

Elqui Valley Vineyards, Chile

seasons

Shaman Rock, Olkhon Island, Russia

seasons

Roman Amphitheatre, Plovdiv, Bulgari

seasons

Mount Warning National Park, New South Wales, Australia 

seasons

The Chapel at King’s College University of Aberdeen, Scotland, UK  

seasons

PHOTOS: Budget Direct


Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices hereYou can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe hereOr download the News24 App hereto receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

More In This Category

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 