PICS: How 8 locations around the world look across four seasons

Experience every season in eight places around the world, all in one photograph.

Everybody talks about the changing seasons with eager anticipation — but have you ever slowed down to contemplate the strangeness of this quarterly makeover of nature?

The colour of the sky, the quality of the light, a carpet of blossoms, leaves, or snow: all can each transform a moody landscape into a tranquil paradise. Budget Direct decided to capture this magic in a series of images showing the same location across the four seasons.

See it visualised here:

Stone Chariot at the Vittala Temple, Karnataka, India

Bethesda Terrace in Central Park, New York, USA

Nymphenburg Palace, Munich, Germany

Elqui Valley Vineyards, Chile

Shaman Rock, Olkhon Island, Russia

Roman Amphitheatre, Plovdiv, Bulgari

Mount Warning National Park, New South Wales, Australia

The Chapel at King’s College University of Aberdeen, Scotland, UK

PHOTOS: Budget Direct





