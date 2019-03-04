PICS: Chanting devils, goats and witches chase winter away in Lithuania

A performer wearing a traditional carnival mask takes part in Shrovetide celebrations, in Rumsiskes village, some 89 kilometers (56 miles) north of Vilnius, Lithuania. AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

A strange scenario took place in this central Lithuania village this weekend. Chanting devils, goats, witches and others filled the streets to chase winter away.

After a long and dark winter, people in this Baltic country wanted to make the cold season go away by wearing colorful masks and dressing up, singing loudly and eating pancakes with toppings.

Onlooker Lukas Kazlauskas, a 43-year-old teacher, came with his family "to have fun and burn down More" — a giant doll symbolising winter — and dance around the fire.

Performers dressed like newlyweds take part in Shrovetide celebrations, in Rumsiskes village, some 89 kilometers (56 miles) north of Vilnius, Lithuania. AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A girl runs past two performers wearing a traditional carnival mask during Shrovetide celebrations, in Rumsiskes village, some 89 kilometers (56 miles) north of Vilnius, Lithuania. AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Spectators gather to watch a traditional carnival mask festival during the Shrovetide celebrations, in Rumsiskes village, some 89 kilometers (56 miles) north of Vilnius, Lithuania. AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Spectators watch as Lady Shrovetide is burning during Shrovetide celebrations, in Rumsiskes village, some 89 kilometers (56 miles) north of Vilnius, Lithuania. AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

The centuries-old Ash Wednesday festivities, rooted in pagan and Christianity traditions, took place Sunday in Lithuania, a nation of nearly 3 million inhabitants sandwiched between Belarus, Latvia, Poland and Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

A performer wearing a traditional carnival mask takes part in Shrovetide celebrations, in Rumsiskes village, some 89 kilometers (56 miles) north of Vilnius, Lithuania. AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

