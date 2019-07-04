City Guide: Theatre and bikes in Bratislava

... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

If Prague and Budapest looks a little too crowded for you, instead take an off-the-grid detour to the capital of Slovakia - Bratislava.

Filled with old-world charm while mixed in with urban grit, the city is full of castles, cathedrals and an underground club scenes that's best explored in the balmy summer days on-foot or on a bike.

It's also the cultural centre of Slovakia, where art and history is the lifeblood that makes the city a fabulous Eastern European escape.

READ: 5 Countries in one week? It's possible in Eastern Europe

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.