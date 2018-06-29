World-famous wildebeest migration from Tanzania to Kenya delayed due to rains

If you're in Kenya for the must-see wildebeest migration, note that the country's piece of the action has been delayed due to good rains in Serengeti National Park.

Reported by Kenya's Standard Media, the rains in the Serengeti in Tanzania is providing the animals with lots of grass and water - the lack of which normally drove the mass migration to greener fields in Kenya's Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

While the migration hasn't officially started, the beasts have already started getting together at the crossing points between the two reserves, according to Kenya's tourism executive Joseph Koila.

Last year the migration started a month earlier, on 6 June, but visitors to Kenya should expect to wait around a bit longer to see one of the biggest natural events in the world - dubbed this year as the World Cup Migration.

Wildebeest numbers will also be massive as the rains ensured the survival of many newborns.

Koila also told Standard Media that security around Maasai Mara and its airstrips has been increased for the influx of tourists to ensure smooth entry for all.

“The wildebeest migration from Serengeti to the Mara is a lifetime dream safari to many wildlife lovers. This is also the peak season for hoteliers and businesses in the region to make profits."

If you want to see the herds in the Serengeti, HerdTracker's latest report - which gives a live feed of the animals' movement - indicates that large herds have been spotted so far grazing along the Grumeti River in the western parts of the Serengeti, heading towards the Nyasirori Plains.

You can check their website for the latest updates on the migration.

You can also watch a VR video below where you get into the middle of the action of the migration (click here to see how to watch a 360-video on your phone):