Where in the world is Yoshi? We're having fun tracking SA's favourite turtle

Two Oceans Aquarium's ‘celebrity’ loggerhead turtle, Yoshi, is
keeping us entertained with her Atlantic travels along the west coast of Africa.
The 183kg turtle, whom the aquarium
describes as being the size of a dinner plate when she arrived in 1997, was fitted with a satellite tag and released south-west of
Hout Bay on 16 December 2017.
Her age, health and behaviours led the team at Two Oceans
Aquarium to decide to release her back into the ocean, and since then, we’re enjoying
following
her ocean ventures.
Yoshi was last tracked about 280km west of Sumbe, Angola, on 7
June – just a few months after entering Namibian waters on 28 January.
She swam an impressive 4 600km since her release. “Over the
last 171 days she has averaged about 27km per day which is good going for a
turtle her size and with her very frequent snack stops,” says
the aquarium, adding that in another 500km Yoshi will swim past her fourth
country.
“Right now she is hanging around above a large seamount –
which makes us suspect that she is filling that stomach of hers again,” says
the aquarium.
Check out Yoshi’s
journey:
Photo: Two Oceans Aquarium.
Also watch Yoshi’s
release here:
Protection of turtles
According to Two Oceans Aquarium, five turtle species travel
the Angolan coast, while olive ridley, green and leatherback turtles nest along
this coastline.
Angola has hunting laws and a number
of projects that protect loggerhead turtles, such as the Kitabanga Project.
“The biggest threat to Yoshi right now would be ghost
fishing gear which entangles many marine animals all over the world. We trust
she is strong, and clever, enough to navigate her way safely around any hazards
while heading
for potential nesting sites,” says the aquarium.
With Yoshi having left Two Oceans, the aquarium continues to
assist loggerhead turtles and other marine species.
It’s most recent newcomer to its Turtle Rehabilitation
Centre is Phiko,
a baby loggerhead turtle, whom visitors can see in the exotic Skretting
Diversity Gallery.
While many organisations in SA, like Two Oceans Aquarium,
are doing what it can to protect our oceans and marine life, more needs to be
done – especially since it has been revealed that only
0.4% of South Africa's ocean regions are currently being protected.
Following this, a new coalition of organisations was
launched with the aim of advancing greater protection of South Africa’s oceans
though the #OnlyThisMuch campaign.
This new alliance of national and international
organisations aims to build support for Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) by creating
awareness of its value. Click
here to find out more about the campaign.