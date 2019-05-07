WATCH: Whale sculpture washes up in the Philippines filled with trash

You may not expect to see a whale in the middle of Manila but this surprising sight is how one Filipino artist chose to raise awareness of the effects of plastic pollution on marine life.

The giant sculpture made from waste washed up on the Philippines' beaches is grim reminder of the state of our oceans. It was inspired by a real whale that washed up a few months ago on the country's shore with a ridiculous amount of plastic in its stomach.

Plastic in our oceans is a serious concern and campaigns against single-use plastic like straws has put a harsh light on the world's deathly obsession with plastic.

According to the Earth Day campaign, eight million metric tons of plastic makes their way into our oceans every year, and some of that are microplastics - worn-down plastic so small that fish can eat them.

