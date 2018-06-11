WATCH: Rare blue-eyed elephant spotted in Sabi Sands as herd chases hyena

Did you know elephants can have blue eyes?

An elephant herd with a rare blue-eyed youngster was filmed in South Africa earlier this month chasing away a hyena from a giraffe carcass.

The video was captured by Rob the Ranger in Sabi Sands, part of Kruger National Park, while taking tourists on a guided tour.

The blue-eyed bombshell has been spotted before in the reserve, and despite the milky appearance park officials believe its eyesight is normal and that the reason for its eye colour may be that it's partially albino.