WATCH: Ecotourism in the UAE is helping out the endangered Hawksbill turtle

Ecotourists in the United Arab Emirates are helping out a very endangered marine animal - the Hawksbill turtle.

Approximately 80 of the creatures, which were rescued last winter, have been rehabilitated and returned to their home in the Arabian Gulf this April.

At one point this species was even considered extinct, but with initiatives like this the tourism industry can help keep the global populations from complete collapse.

This is where ecotourism comes, where a tourist's search for experience is coupled with sustainable practices that help keep natural attractions around for future generations.

