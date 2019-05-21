SA in for a decade-long, solar-eclipse sighting drought - but you could head to these interesting destinations

Whether you're an avid amateur astronomer or just like snuggling up with a loved one under the stars from time to time, watching the sky put on a show is magical no matter where you're from in the world.



South Africa has had a few gigantic celestial experience over the years - from every kind of Super moon you can imagine to spectacular meteor shows. But if the professionals are to be believed, then one astronomy phenomenon we won't be seeing any time soon is a total solar eclipse.

The next one that will be visible over our skies will be in 2030. It kind of makes you wish you had take the last one a bit more seriously.

