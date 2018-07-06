PICS: Chilly waters bring orca pod to Cape Town's False Bay

A pod of orcas was spotted in Cape Town's False Bay on Thursday. (Photo: Simon's Town Boating Company) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

A pod of orcas was spotted in Cape Town's False Bay on Thursday by Simon's Town Boat Company, including 'Port' the alleged shark killer known by his collapsed dorsal fin.

About ten of the animals, including two young calves, were spotted by the tour boat company, who spent 20 minutes on the surface taunting some Bryde's whales. While they are well-known for their predator attitudes, they appeared to be leaving most of the animals alone.

Port was also spotted, who was accused last year of being the co-culprit in a white shark-killing spree, which not only threatened the already endangered shark species, but also the shark cage diving industry which is one of the Cape’s popular tourism offerings.

Four shark lives were claimed, and the sighting of the orca pod may spark fears of another killing spree, although the boat company noted on their Facebook post that "shark operators reported good sightings.

