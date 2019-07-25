This hotel will turn a boring business trip into something rather sensational

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Going away for a short business trip often means staying in a rather boring part of a city and sleeping in a room with the basics.

All-in-all, it's a bit meh.

But a stay at the brand new AC Hotels by Marriott in Cape Town, Marriott International’s European-inspired lifestyle brand, is quite the opposite.

Located just a hop-on, hop-off canal cruise/water taxi away from the V&A Waterfront (complimentary for guests from the dock outside the hotel) and only a brisk walk or quick drive from the Cape Town International Convention Centre, it ups the quality of your in-and-out business trip by miles.

It's no longer 'just business', but rather a delightful combo of business meets leisure.

(Hop on and head to the V&A Waterfront for lunch or some shopping! PHOTO: Marisa Crous)

(A great way to get around. PHOTO: Marisa Crous)

(No time for the Two Oceans Aquarium? Then just say a quick "hey!" to some marine life chilling by the docks. PHOTO: Marisa Crous)

Featuring 188 slick and spacious rooms with stunning views of Cape Town's mountains, the bathroom is also complete with complimentary toiletries by Greek brand, Korres. All feels so very polished.

(This bed is so comfy, you might want to set more than one alarm for that business meeting! PHOTO: Marisa Crous)





“With the Spanish heritage of the AC Hotels by Marriott brand, our design-driven hotel brings new inspiration to the city,” says Michael Liffmann, General Manager of AC Hotels Cape Town Waterfront.

“We provide everything essential you need – and nothing you don’t – creating a seamless, tranquil and frictionless experience for our guests, whether they’re travelling for business or leisure."

The AC Lounge is more than able to compete with restaurants scattered throughout the Mother City and the V&A Waterfront. Snack on Spanish-inspired tapas or grab a fillet or buttermilk fried chicken sandwich (I had this, and wow!). The eatery also has a sublime wine list featuring wines from smaller wine regions like Tulbagh and the Overberg. Something I love to see big chains do!

(PHOTO: AC Hotel)

The AC Lounge bar is also stocked with top quality whiskies, craft beers and gin - perfect for an end of business day unwind.

And the green status of the hotel also sets it apart from other establishments in the Mother City. Some of its green initiatives include: a desalination plant; population sensor lighting to save power; heat pumps to supply hot water, eliminating the use of heat elements, as well as biodegradable straws and packaging.

“In the age in which we live, we simply cannot ignore that our precious natural resources are being depleted faster and faster, before we’re even able to identify replacements or alternative methods. At AC Hotel Cape Town Waterfront, we are committed to introducing green initiatives to help save our planet and conserve it for future generations,” adds Liffmann.

And we have to talk about breakfast...

(Elephant coffees are the best coffees! PHOTO: Marisa Crous)

I've been lucky to have stayed in some swanky hotels. And breakfast (no matter whether it's a 3 or a 5 star hotel) is always the most important meal. The AC Hotel by Marriott knows how to do breakfast. The variety is endless, the quality is of the highest and the coffee is excellent. 20 out of 10!

This hotel will truly turn a boring business trip into something rather sensational.

Go for business or leisure, stay for pleasure.

*Disclaimer: Traveller24 writer Marisa Crous was hosted by AC Hotels by Marriott for the duration of her stay.

