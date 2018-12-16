WATCH: Trek Blyde River Canyon, Mount Elgon + 3 other stunning African trails
2018-12-16 16:30 - Saara Mowlana
Seeking an lekker hiking challenge as well as a breathtaking nature adventure?
Well, look no further than these five jaw-droppingly incredible nature hikes in Africa:
5. Mount Elgon - Uganda & Kenya
WATCH: Do go chasing these 5 stunning African waterfalls
4. Fish River Canyon - Namibia
3. The Drakensberg - South Africa
ALSO WATCH: 8 Incredible hikes in SA that will clear the mind
2. Table Mountain - South Africa
1. Blyde River Canyon - South Africa
ICYMI: WATCH: Travel to Africa's Big 5 of luxury hotels
Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.