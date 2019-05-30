WATCH: The Congo River that swallows all rivers

... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Discover the source of Africa's greatest river and a surprising abundance of wild animals.

The Congo River winds through the largest rainforest in Africa, its fame bound up in the tales of 'horror' from The Heart of Darkness.

But in reality it's a place of untouched beauty, the roar of its river falling into the Atlantic Ocean after a long journey from its mysterious source. Join this series as it winds down this majestic river.

READ: One of Africa's safest capitals? Brazzaville, Congo on the rise

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.