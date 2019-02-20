WATCH: Python brings down a bushbuck at Leopard Creek in the Kruger

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Early this morning Richard Gill shared an incredible wildlife sighting on Facebook.

Spotting a python bringing down a bushbuck on the Leopard Creek Country Club golf course in Malelane, the images and video also show waterbuck in the distance, desperately contemplating the scene playing out in front of them.

"Listen to the sounds of the birds in the video just proves why this is such a special place. Sadly the buck perished and the python left its kill probably feeling uncomfortable with all the spectators," said Gill in his post.

Some of the photos show the python wrapped around the body of the buck - and one image shows the python exiting the scene.

In 2017, a similar scene played out on this Kruger golf course as two black mambas took on each other in a fierce battle.

