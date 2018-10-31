WATCH: Male lion ruins lionesses' hunt of a warthog

This male lion was a little too eager for some warthog hamburgers after he bungled the hunt of two lionesses, who probably had a growl or two to say to him afterwards.

The fantastic fumble (from the warthog's perspective) was captured on video by engineer Cobus Visser while driving in Marloth Park overlooking the Kruger, which he shared with Latest Sightings.

WATCH: Lion tries its luck taking on a leopard in a tree with a dead buck

“I was looking out to see if I could spot any wildlife in the Crocodile River. We knew about the pride of lions that were staying and hunting in that area for a couple of days now, so when we saw a few cars stopped and people standing next to the fence looking towards the river, we were sure it was the pride of lions.

"We were right! We first saw the male and after a while, we spotted the lionesses. They, at first, seemed calm and relaxed. But, suddenly, the females got up, lined themselves up, and the hunt started.

WATCH: When your day in Sabi starts with a leopard kill inside the camp...

"Emotions were through the roof! Visiting the park for more than twenty years, I’ve seen the aftermath of kills a couple of times, but never a hunt and then timing it well enough to capture it on camera too! That was the best luck of all. For me and my family, it was the best scene ever after all these years visiting the Kruger Park.

"The sighting ended with this WOW feeling. What we saw just now, we saw a hunt, a catch and this fun moment were the catch got away because of the dominance of the male reacting too early, trying to claim perhaps what was not his."

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.