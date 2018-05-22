WATCH: Leopard and kudu play a game of spotted cat and mouse bumper cars

These tourists got caught in the crossfire when a leopard was on the hunt in Pilanesberg National Park.

A British tourist filming the antelope herd captured the wilderness rapture all on camera.

They had known the leopard was lurking on the prowl nearby, but couldn't quite spot the spotted feline. A handful of cars had lined up to await the leopard's arrival and strike.

What they probably weren't expecting was the brawl to play touch and go with the spectating cars.

When the leopard decided to take the lurch it had chased the kudu straight into one of the tourists' vehicles, playing a wild game of bumper cars.

The kudu managed to survive and escape with the leopard still in pursuit.










