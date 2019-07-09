WATCH: Kruger tourists with nerves of steel hold steady in elephant mock charge

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Limpopo local Mitseo Matlou loves spending his free time in the Kruger National Park, saying he has literally lost count of the number of times he has visited.

"I'm just a regular visitor" says Matlou modestly, who visits on weekdays and weekends if he is not working.

He regularly shares his posts to the Kruger National Park Group on Facebook, which has over 169k members - to the extent that his has earned the badge of Visual Storyteller - one of only 37 people in the group who regularly shares content that people value, according to SANParks.

One such post of a Mock elephant charge was captured near Sable Hide this past Sunday, 7 July.

Matlou describes this hair-raising event saying, "As I was at Sable Hide these two cars were parked for a long time west of the hide. Suddenly a big male ellie came from behind and went straight to drink."

Shortly thereafter, "he turned towards this two cars and proceeded to give them a "passop" charge.

Matlou says he has seen this behaviour before in the park. "Elephants do sometimes charge cars out of nowhere. It doesn't happen very often because mostly people give elephants their space. These the drivers did well by just not panicking."

He says they had no chance to move because the elephant came from behind and suddenly turn towards them, "tying to start their cars would have landed them in trouble for that situation".

Watch the above video to see exactly how it went down.

If you're planning on visiting the Kruger Park keep the following rules in mind:

Visitors must remain in their vehicles unless in a designated area.



Remember that no part of the body may protrude from a window or sunroof or any other part of the vehicle.

Vehicle doors should be closed at all times.

Stick to the speed limit! All general rules of the road apply within the Kruger National Park. The speed limit is 50 km/h on tar roads and 40 km/h on gravel roads.

You are not allowed to drive “off-road” or on roads with a “no entry” sign.

The feeding or disturbing of animals is a serious offence.

A stringent noise restriction is enforced between 21:30 and 06:00.

The use of cell phones is permitted only in camps, gates and in cases of emergency.

The use of roller skates, skateboards, bicycles and motorbikes is prohibited.

In a previous interview Dr Marion Garai, chairperson of the , shared the following tips on how to behave around elephants, describing them as "highly intelligent, cognitive animals, with a proverbial memory and a very similar brain structure to humans".

Tips on how to behave near elephants when in a Reserve:

Elephants are intelligent, have emotions and their main goal is to be left in peace.

At all times common sense and respect for the animal must prevail - You are in their territory!

Elephants, like all animals including humans, have a personal space, which they do not like invaded.

Always respect their flight distance and allow a flight route (so they don't feel cornered). Do not cut off their way in which they are walking.

Give them right of way and don't approach closer than 30-40 metres and don't allow them to get close to you either - retreat if they walk towards you.

Learn to recognise their threat signs. (e.g. ears spread; head shaking, nodding, jerking; trunk swishing; slapping ears against their body; throwing grass, stones or twigs)

At the first threat sign move back and give them space.

Always keep an eye on all elephants, one may come up from behind you.

Try and keep a flight route open for your vehicle.

Don't park other vehicles in.

Mothers with calves will get very upset if you are between them, so always watch out for small calves and allow them and the mother to get together.

Revving the engine or driving past full speed is NOT advised, it aggravates them and could induce a charge, rather back off slowly.

Only if the elephant is moving towards you fast, head down and ears spread in a charge or mock charge, drive away fast.