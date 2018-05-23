WATCH: Incredible Kruger dam scene plays out as hippos rescue wildebeest

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Incredible footage showing some rare interactions on a safari at Gezanftombi Dam, near Crocodile Bridge has been captured by Chasin' Africa Safaris at one of the top dams in Kruger.



Chase, head guide of Chasin’ Africa Safaris told Latestsightings.com of this ordeal, “We stopped to watch all the animals come down to drink and saw a cool heron surfing on the back of a hippo, it was an enjoyable sight, having all the different species around.



"An unsuspecting group of wildebeest sauntered down to the water’s edge for a drink when a huge crocodile jumped right out and immediately grabbed one of the wildebeest, keeping its jaws locked on the animals head.

"Next moment another croc raced in to try and get something off the menu. The hippos close by seemed to be very perturbed by what was happening and it looked for a moment as if they also wanted to join in on this kill.



"They kept the wildebeest surrounded and it all looked like a pretty hopeless situation.



"The wildebeest was obviously exhausted and it seemed as if the hippos sensed its fear of the whole ordeal.

They calmly kept close by to wildebeest but he seemed to have spooked and picked up a second wind changing direction and seeking another escape route. The hippos followed until he reached the shore and managed to get himself out of the water but his back foot was completely injured and one could not help but wonder what his final outcome would be with the damage he endured.



"It was exciting to watch in the beginning but then a deep sense of sadness overcame everyone. Nature can be cruel but the circle of life must go on”.



*Want to chase Africa on a safari with Chasin’ Africa? Get in touch here: chasinafrica@LatestSightings.com

