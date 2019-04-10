WATCH: All out Kruger battle as buffalo fights lions and crocodile

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

This buffalo knows the true definition of being stuck between a rock and a hard place.

An old buffalo bull was first chased by a pack of lions into a dam, and then had to fend off a crocodile trying to catch it in its jaws.

The video was captured by Thuli Khumalo, head of Atamela Tours, in Kruger National Park at Transport Dam and shared via Latest Sightings.

